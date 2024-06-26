Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21
miles south of Avondale, or 24 miles south of Pueblo, moving north at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Pueblo
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.