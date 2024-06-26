Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21

miles south of Avondale, or 24 miles south of Pueblo, moving north at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Pueblo

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.