Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 26 at 4:43PM MDT until June 26 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 443 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles east of

Higbee, or 31 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving northeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Bent County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.