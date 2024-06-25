Heat Advisory issued June 25 at 9:46AM MDT until June 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High Temperatures 95 to 105.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Eastern Fremont

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.