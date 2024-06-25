Heat Advisory issued June 25 at 2:40PM MDT until June 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High Temperatures 95 to 105.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Eastern Fremont
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.