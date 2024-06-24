Heat Advisory issued June 24 at 2:35PM MDT until June 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures in the mid 90s to 104 today and Tuesday.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening and from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.