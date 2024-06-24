Heat Advisory issued June 24 at 2:25AM MDT until June 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…High temperatures in the mid 90s to 104 today and Tuesday.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Fremont Counties.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM MDT

this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.