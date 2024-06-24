Heat Advisory issued June 24 at 2:25AM MDT until June 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…High temperatures in the mid 90s to 104 today and Tuesday.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Fremont Counties.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM MDT
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.