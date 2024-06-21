Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 5:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Kit Carson to 15 miles

north of Tyrone. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Eads, Cheraw, Haswell,

Delhi, Blue Lake, Timpas, and Arlington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.