Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 1:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mosca, or 8 miles northeast of Alamosa, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Luis Lake and Great Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.