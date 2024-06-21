Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 12:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Swissvale, or 50 miles east of Gunnison, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Salida, Poncha Springs, Swissvale, Howard, Coaldale, and Decker Burn

Scar.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.