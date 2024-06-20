Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Texas Creek, or 51 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving north

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cotopaxi, Texas Creek, and Waugh Mountain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.