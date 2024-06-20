Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pueblo Reservoir, or 12 miles west of Pueblo, moving northeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Northwestern Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, and Pinon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.