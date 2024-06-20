Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pueblo Reservoir, or 12 miles west of Pueblo, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northwestern Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, and Pinon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.