Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fort Garland, or 29 miles east of San Luis Valley Airport, moving
northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
La Veta Pass, Fort Garland, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in
Costilla county, Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, and Indian Creek on the
southeastern Spring Burn Scar.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

