Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Garland, or 29 miles east of San Luis Valley Airport, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Veta Pass, Fort Garland, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in

Costilla county, Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, and Indian Creek on the

southeastern Spring Burn Scar.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.