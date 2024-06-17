Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 1:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
McClave, or 8 miles west of Lamar, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar and Wiley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.