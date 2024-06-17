Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 2:38PM MDT until June 17 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 238 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brandon, or 25

miles north of Lamar, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon, Neeoshe Reservoir, and Queens

Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.