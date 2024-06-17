Red Flag Warning issued June 17 at 11:49AM MDT until June 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222, 228, 229, 230, 231,
234, 235 and 236.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.