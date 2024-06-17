Flood Warning issued June 17 at 7:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river

flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale and La Junta,

Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, The river is bankfull near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 6:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 6.4 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady below flood

stage at 6.4 feet.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.8 feet on 04/24/1942.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday.Tuesday evening at 715 PM

MDT.