Flood Warning issued June 17 at 12:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river

flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.

* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:15 PM MDT Monday the stage was 10.6 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 7.8 feet early

Saturday afternoon.

– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.5 feet on 07/19/2004.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

The next statement will be issued later today.late tonight at 1245

AM MDT.