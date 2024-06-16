Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 3:39AM MDT until June 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 237…
A Red Flag warning is in effect for Today for DRY LIGHTNING,
gusty winds and low humidity values from noon today until 8 pm.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for Gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.
* Winds…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.