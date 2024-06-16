Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 3:39AM MDT until June 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 237…

A Red Flag warning is in effect for Today for DRY LIGHTNING,

gusty winds and low humidity values from noon today until 8 pm.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for Gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* Winds…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.