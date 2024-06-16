Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 3:39AM MDT until June 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 225, 226, AND 227…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for today for gusty winds and low relative humidity,

which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.

A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Monday. This Fire

Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in

effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 225, 226 and 227.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.