Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 3:39AM MDT until June 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 225, 226, AND 227…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for today for gusty winds and low relative humidity,
which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Monday. This Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in
effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 225, 226 and 227.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.