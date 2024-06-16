Red Flag Warning issued June 16 at 2:21PM MDT until June 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 224, 225, 226, 227, 232, 233, AND
237…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220, 221, 224, 225, 226,
227, 232, 233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.