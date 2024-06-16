Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 5:52AM MDT until June 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Temperatures of 100 to 105 in the lower Arkansas River
valley are expected while readings in the 90s are expected in El
Paso county and the middle Arkansas River Valley in Fremont county.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers,
Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and Canon City
Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

