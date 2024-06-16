Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued June 16 at 7:03PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

June 17, 2024 2:49 AM
7:03 PM

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Action Stage. The river is bankfull.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 6:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 10.5 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 9.7 feet Friday
evening.
– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.5 feet on 07/19/2004.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 715 AM MDT.

National Weather Service

