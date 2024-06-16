Flood Warning issued June 16 at 6:55AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale, La Junta…Minor
flooding is forecast.
* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 6:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 10.6 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady below flood
stage at 10.6 feet.
– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.5 feet on 07/19/2004.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM MDT.