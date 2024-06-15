Red Flag Warning issued June 15 at 2:09PM MDT until June 16 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224 AND 233…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has also

been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Monday afternoon through

Monday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 233.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.