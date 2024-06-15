Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued June 15 at 1:55PM MDT until June 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:55 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures will range from 95 to 106 degrees.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers,
Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and Canon City
Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content