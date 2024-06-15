Flood Warning issued June 15 at 7:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Colorado…
Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.
Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale and La Junta,
Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs
into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon
City water supply intake
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 6:15 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 9.4 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4
feet just after midnight tonight.
– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.4 feet on 06/10/1987.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
The next statement will be issued Sunday morning. Sunday morning at
730 AM MDT.