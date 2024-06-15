Flood Warning issued June 15 at 7:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase

river flows.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale and La Junta,

Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 6:15 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 10.8 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 10.3 feet

Thursday evening.

– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.9 feet on 06/04/1994.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning. Sunday morning at

730 AM MDT.