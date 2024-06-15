Flood Warning issued June 15 at 1:07PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase

river flows.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale, Fowler,

Nepesta, Rocky Ford, La Junta, Lamar…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs

into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon

City water supply intake

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:15 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 9.4 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 8.9 feet early

Thursday afternoon.

– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.4 feet on 06/10/1987.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 115 AM MDT.