Flood Warning issued June 15 at 1:07PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase

river flows.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale, Fowler,

Nepesta, Rocky Ford, La Junta, Lamar…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:45 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 7.5 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 12:45 PM MDT Saturday was 7.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 7.4 feet.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.8 feet on 04/24/1942.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 115 AM MDT.