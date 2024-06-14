Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 4:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 7 miles south of Hasty, or 20 miles west of Lamar,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Eads, Wiley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Chivington,

Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda

Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Caddoa, and Fort

Lyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.