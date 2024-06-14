Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:29 PM

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong gusty
winds moving across Baca County. This area of strong winds will move
across the county through 530 PM.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Two Buttes, Stonington,
and Two Buttes Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

