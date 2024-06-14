Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong gusty

winds moving across Baca County. This area of strong winds will move

across the county through 530 PM.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Two Buttes, Stonington,

and Two Buttes Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.