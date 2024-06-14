Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 2:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds from

thunderstorms along a line extending from Schriever Space Force Base

to 8 miles north of Pueblo Depot to 10 miles south of Blende.

Movement was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Hanover, Avondale, Pueblo

Depot, Blende, and Schriever Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.