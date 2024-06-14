Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 134 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Aguilar, or 20 miles north of Trinidad, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Aguilar.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.