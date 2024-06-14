Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 1:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 127 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles east of Walsenburg, or 32 miles north of Trinidad, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.