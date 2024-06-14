Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 1:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 126 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of Florence, or 19 miles west of Pueblo, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, and Penrose.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.