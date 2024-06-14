Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 1:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 126 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southeast of Florence, or 19 miles west of Pueblo, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Northern Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, and Penrose.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.