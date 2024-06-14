Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 5:40PM MDT until June 14 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stonington,

or 13 miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving north at 60

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Vilas, Campo, Two Buttes, and Stonington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.