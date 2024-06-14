Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 4:39PM MDT until June 14 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 437 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wiley, or 7

miles west of Lamar, moving northeast at 30 mph. At 431 pm mdt,

winds at the Lamar Airport gusted to 64 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir,

McClave, Chivington, Brandon, Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir,

Neegronda Reservoir, and Queens Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.