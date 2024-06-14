Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 2:45PM MDT until June 14 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 245 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of
Delhi, or 31 miles west of La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west
central Otero, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo
Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.