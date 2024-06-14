Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 2:45PM MDT until June 14 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 2:45 PM

At 245 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of
Delhi, or 31 miles west of La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west
central Otero, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo
Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content