Flood Warning issued June 14 at 8:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

.High water reservoir releases will cause the Arkansas River at La

Junta to rise just above minor flood stage.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including La Junta…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:15 PM MDT Friday the stage was 11.0 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 PM MDT Friday was 11.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.1

feet tomorrow morning. It will then rise to 11.2 feet Tuesday

evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.1 feet on 08/22/1984.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM MDT.