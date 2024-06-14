Flood Warning issued June 14 at 7:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Continued releases from Pueblo Reservoir will keep the Arkansas

River near Avondale above flood stage. The Arkansas River in La

Junta has fallen back below flood stage, but is projected to rise

above flood stage once more.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale, La

Junta…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 6:15 PM MDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early Monday morning and continue rising to 11.0 feet early

Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.0 feet on 07/20/1990.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 715 AM MDT.