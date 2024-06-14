Flood Warning issued June 14 at 7:09AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase

river flows.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale, La

Junta…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT… The Arkansas River will continue to flow at bankfull

levels and remain near flood stage.

* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Minor overbank flow occurs. Damage to

irrigation works is possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 6:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 7.4 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady below flood

stage at 7.4 feet.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.4 feet on 07/08/1983.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM MDT.