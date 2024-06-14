Flood Warning issued June 14 at 7:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and keep river

flows high.

* WHAT…Water levels will remain at bankfull levels and continue to

fluctuate near flood stage.

* WHERE…Arkansas River at Canon City.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs

into low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon

City water supply intake

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 6:15 PM MDT Friday the stage was 9.6 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady at or

slightly below flood stage between 9.6 feet and 10.0 feet.

– Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.5 feet on 06/14/1996.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 715 AM MDT.