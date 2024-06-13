Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 2:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:38 PM

At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm capable of
producing a landspout near Towner, or 19 miles west of Tribune,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Landspouts and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.

Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Towner, and Brandon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

