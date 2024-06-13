Heat Advisory issued June 13 at 6:47PM MDT until June 13 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Temperatures will continue to cool this evening and the heat threat
has ended.
Temperatures will continue to cool this evening and the heat threat
has ended.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.