Flood Warning issued June 13 at 8:29AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River NEAR Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

…The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

.Continued releases from Pueblo Reservoir will keep the Arkansas

River near Avondale above flood stage. The Arkansas River in La

Junta has fallen back below flood stage, but will remain elevated at

bankfull levels until further notice.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale…Minor flooding

is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Arkansas River near Avondale.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs near Avondale.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 8:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 5.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:00 AM MDT Thursday was 8.2 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage near 8.0 feet.

– Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.1 feet on 08/04/1972.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this morning at 930 AM MDT.