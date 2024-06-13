Flood Warning issued June 13 at 8:22AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

.Continued releases from the Pueblo Dam will keep river levels near

flood stage until further notice. Expect possible minor flooding

downstream from the dam.

* WHAT…The Arkansas River will continue to flow at bankfull levels

and remain near flood stage.

* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Minor overbank flow occurs. Damage to

irrigation works is possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 7:15 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady around to a

little below flood stage at 7.6 feet.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM MDT.