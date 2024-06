Flood Warning issued June 13 at 7:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River Above Pueblo affecting Pueblo County.

.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase

river flows.

For the Upper Arkansas River…including Canon City…Minor flooding

is forecast.

For the Lower Arkansas River…including Pueblo, Avondale and La

Junta…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…The Arkansas River will continue to flow at bankfull levels

and remain near flood stage.

* WHERE…Arkansas River above Pueblo.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Minor overbank flow occurs. Damage to

irrigation works is possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 7:15 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.4 feet.

– Bankfull stage is 6.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady around to a

little below flood stage at 7.4 to close to 8.0 feet.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.4 feet on 07/08/1983.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM MDT.