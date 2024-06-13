Flood Warning issued June 13 at 7:41PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…The National Weather Service in Pueblo CO has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Colorado…
Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.
.High water from snow melt and reservoir releases will cause the
Arkansas River at La Junta to rise just above minor flood stage.
For the Lower Arkansas River…including Avondale, La Junta…Minor
flooding is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Arkansas River at La Junta.
* WHEN…From late tonight to early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 11.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:15 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 10.4 feet.
– Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 11.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning to 10.9
feet Saturday evening. It will rise to flood stage early
Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above
flood stage.
– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.4 feet on 06/27/2007.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 745 AM MDT.