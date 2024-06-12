Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 3:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 336 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking high based showers and
thunderstorms over northeast El Paso county, or 21 miles northeast
of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Calhan, Ramah, Truckton,
Yoder, Ellicott, Peyton, Schriever Space Force Base, Falcon, Rush,
and Security-Widefield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.